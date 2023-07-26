Sports Reporter
The Bear River Bruins opened practice for the upcoming season on Monday. Bear River will look to improve upon a 3-7 overall record and 2-4 record in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL).
Sports Reporter
The Bruins open practice lightly without pads, but Bear River will be in pads later this week, where they will wear their new air-conditioned helmets.
“We had a surplus at the end of the school year and the kids had raised some money so we wanted to do something for our program,” Bear River football coach Tanner Mathias told the Auburn Journal. “We wanted to give back to the kids and find something that they could use right away, and I thought that was a really cool way for us to increase safety in the team and make it kind of fun to have those helmets.”
The Tigeraire Cyclone V2 comes with built-in, rechargeable batteries that last up to five hours. It circulates cool air around the player’s head, keeping their body temperature down and making things colder and more comfortable.
