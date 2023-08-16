Sports Reporter
In the last two seasons, the Bear River Bruins varsity football team won six games in head coach Tanner Mathias’ first two seasons.
“We need to improve from the last couple of seasons, right, my first two years, we were three-win teams, and that’s not good enough,” Mathias said. “That’s not the tradition of excellence we have here. So we’re getting back into winning seasons like Coach Logue had for years, and that’s what the expectation is for me”
Players to watch this year would be the Bruins returning starters that got Pioneer Valley League (PVL) All-League Honors last year. Tyler Heuseveldt was a second-team All-league Defensive Back as a sophomore and again as a junior. He’s looking to be one of our top defensive players.
As a sophomore, Luke Jeffers was a first-team All-League defensive lineman last year and is returning as a junior for us next year.
Cole Stowers will be the Bruins’ quarterback, and he is poised to have a good season.
“Cole Stowers is set to have a great year,” Mathias said. “He’s improved a ton since last season, and getting an opportunity to develop over the junior to senior year and have all the junior year reps and experience underneath his belt puts him in an excellent spot to be really good this season.
Riley Urke, the Bruins call him “Big Cat,” will be a senior this year; he will be in his 3rd year on varsity and should be a massive part of the defensive line and short-yardage offense. He had a touchdown run last year against Wheatland; not every day do you see 340-pound nose guard taking a handoff up the middle.
Ethan Smith will be a big part of the Bruins team as a leader and athlete on offense and defense.
“Not sure where he will land, but it could be somewhere in the backfield and as a linebacker or safety,” Mathias said earlier this year.
The Bruins offensive and defensive lines are expected to be the team’s strengths this year, as they want to be physical in the trenches.
“I’m really excited about our O and D line this year, Mathias said. “I believe they will be the strength of our team. Our Line coach Dave Beghetti worked a lot with them last year, and we added a Bear River alum player and coach back to my staff; Kyle Grant was the JV line coach when I played in high school at Bear River and is in the conversation for Bear Rivers’s best center ever. He is joining us again after a nine-year break, and I can’t wait to see what we do with those two coaches working with our strong group.”
The Bruins have goals to make the playoffs, but it will be challenging with strong PVL competition with Sutter, Colfax, Marysville, and Twelve Bridges.
“I want every team, every offense we face, to think of us as one of the hardest defenses they played all year,’ Mathias said. “I want them to have to gameplan around our defense and work towards getting past us. I want to lead our league in rushing or be as close to leading our league in rushing as possible. Then I want to block six punts or kicks or six special teams blocks. Those are the goals we set and make the playoffs.”
Bear River kicks its season off Friday against the Kennedy Cougars at 7:15 p.m. at John F. Kennedy High School, 6715 Gloria Drive, Sacramento, CA 95831.