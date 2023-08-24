After a dominating 52-0 win over the Kennedy Cougars, the Bear River Bruins varsity football team has an early bye week. Sometimes, it is hard to stay humble after a dominating win, and as a coach, you have to keep the team from getting complacent.
“Keep on working hard, “Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. “Honestly, I was a jerk on Monday in the film. We spent a ton of time picking apart flaws, and you know you win like that, and there’s a lot of great things. It’s not easy to walk around and find those flaws, but we try to stay with that underdog mentality where we’re trying to improve. People don’t expect much from us yet; we need to prove them wrong and come back and be in contention.”
Bear River is working hard to restore the tradition of excellence they had in the past years under head coach Terry Logue.
“A lot of our gear this year says, let’s play Bruin football or tradition of excellence,” Mathias said. “So we’re trying to show tradition of excellence and what we do and to get back to that state where we’re perfect on everything we do and working hard all the time. You got to find flaws in a win like that, just so that we can keep guys working hard and knowing that they’re not quite on top of the world.”
The bye week comes early this year for the Bruins, and sometimes that can be tough to handle, but it’s a time when teams can get extra work and put in some new concepts.
“You know, it’s a fun week to put new stuff in,” Mathias said. “We got a lot of the stuff we haven’t put into our playbook. We wanted to get really good at the basics before we started getting elaborate. We got a couple of trick plays we put in this week. It will be fun for our guys to keep their excitement up. We put in a couple of new screens and then some sprint-out passing that we’ve done a lot in the past but haven’t done yet this year because we wanted to focus on our basic offense.”
The Bruins return to action on the road on Friday, September 1st, against the Johansen Vikings of Modesto (1-0). Game time will be at 7:15 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.