Sports Reporter
The Bear River Bruins opened up their baseball season Tuesday afternoon with a 13-0 win at home against the Golden Sierra Grizzlies.
“Great first game, Bear River head coach Russell Brackett said. “Our focus and energy as a team as well as our competitiveness on each pitch, was awesome.”
Bruins freshman Kaden Nicholls started the game for Bear River and struck out the side in the top of the first inning. Bear River put up three runs in the bottom of the first.
Sophomore Ben Barley scored on a wild pitch, sophomore Shea Parsons singled, and senior Dakota Ayestaran and Nichols came around to score.
In the second inning, the Bruins scored seven runs; Nicholls, Ayestaran, and sophomore Nolan Allen led the way with singles, and they all drove in runs. The Bruins also drew a couple of walks in the inning.
Moving on to the third inning, Bear River’s Barley scored on an error, then on the next at-bat, sophomore Cooper Berry hit a two-run double, and Nichols and senior Jackson Smith scored to make the score 13-0.
Nicholls finished the game 2-2 with three runs scored and one RBI. He also pitched four shutout innings and struck out 11 batters.
“Kaden didn’t have his best stuff on the mound but found a way to compete for every pitch,” Brackett said. “I would expect some rust without being able to have consistent practice the last week, as well as it being his first high school start, but he is a competitor and did great finding a way.”
Berry was 2-3 and drove in three runs, and Smith went 1-1 with three walks and scored two runs.
Bear River had a total of ten hits and stole eight bases, and did not make any errors in the field.
“I was impressed with how we swung it as a team,” Brackett said. “There’s a reason MLB gets a full month of Spring Training before their season starts as it is a tough game to find a rhythm, and it takes time, but our boys didn’t use the lack of practice as an excuse and had a great team offensive game.”
Bear River is scheduled to play Golden Sierra on the road today if weather permits. The game would be at 3:30 p.m. at Golden Sierra High School, 5101 Garden Valley Rd., Garden Valley, CA 95633.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
