Sports Reporter
The Bear River Bruins varsity softball team played in a tough division with the Sutter Huskies (26-2, 14-0), Marysville Indians (14-8, 11-3), and the Wheatland Pirates (20-9, 11-3) this season in the Pioneer Valley League.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The Bear River Bruins varsity softball team played in a tough division with the Sutter Huskies (26-2, 14-0), Marysville Indians (14-8, 11-3), and the Wheatland Pirates (20-9, 11-3) this season in the Pioneer Valley League.
“PVL is brutal for softball,” Bear River head coach Vince Nawrocki said earlier in the year. “It’s very hard to compete with the larger schools that have a continuous feed from travel programs.”
The Bruins held their own finishing 8-8 overall and 6-8 in the PVL.
The Bruins were outstanding at the plate this season; they batted .381 as a team and had 149 hits—the national average batting average was .323.
Bear River had four players batting over .400 and seven batting over .300.
Sophomore Taryn Cleek led the Bruins in batting average and hits. Cleek hit .556 and had 25 hits. Junior Gretta Barrieau was second on the team in hits and batted .489.
Junior Krissy Kelly led the Bruins in RBIs with 21, hitting .455. Senior Sarah DeSart hit 4.38, and junior Cass Craig hit one home and hit .350.
The Bruins only had two pitchers on the roster, Cleek and Gina Genovese.
Cleek pitched 58.2 innings, had a 5.25 ERA, and struck out 43 batters. Genovese struck out 11 batters in 24.2 innings.
Bear River had a young team, and eight players are expected back next year. Even in a tough PVL, the Bruins could compete at a high level.
Freshman Lily Fiddyment, Hailey Eaton, and sophomore Macy Martin are expected back, along with some of the players mentioned above.
Fiddyment had 11 hits and batted .313, Eaton batted .321, and Martin hit .306. The future is bright for Bruins softball.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: