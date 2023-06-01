The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team entered the 2023 baseball season with a young team. The Bruins only had five upperclassmen.

“We will be very young as we transition into a new, much tougher league; head coach Russell Brackett said before the season. Our enrollment is much smaller than every other team at just over 500 total kids, but we will find a way to compete. Our varsity roster currently has only five upperclassmen (three seniors and two juniors). The rest of the team will be made up of sophomores and freshmen. This may seem scary to some, but I am excited about the quality of character we have coming into the program this year.”

