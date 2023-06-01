The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team entered the 2023 baseball season with a young team. The Bruins only had five upperclassmen.
“We will be very young as we transition into a new, much tougher league; head coach Russell Brackett said before the season. Our enrollment is much smaller than every other team at just over 500 total kids, but we will find a way to compete. Our varsity roster currently has only five upperclassmen (three seniors and two juniors). The rest of the team will be made up of sophomores and freshmen. This may seem scary to some, but I am excited about the quality of character we have coming into the program this year.”
When all was said and done, the Bruins finished the season 10-8 overall and 5-7 in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL). Bear River missed the playoffs by one game this past season.
Senior Dakota Ayestaran led the Bruins at the plate; he led the team in batting average (.451), hits (23), and RBIs (14). Sophomore Ben Barely was second on the team with 19 hits and batted .358. Junior Kaden Cavolt batted .333 with 16 hits, while freshman Kaden Nicholls was second on the Bruins with 11 RBIs and hit .317 for the season.
The Bruins hit .268 as a team and had 114 hits. Bear River scored 103 runs while driving 82.
Nicholls was masterful on the mound for Bear River. He struck out 69 batters in 43. innings. Nicholls also had an ERA of 1.44. He had a win-loss record of 6-2.
Earlier this season against the Center Cougars, Nicholls threw a no-hitter; he pitched a complete game giving up no hits, striking out 13 Cougars.
Sophomore Cooper Berry pitched 28 innings and had 21 strikeouts. Junior Jacob Fassler had a 2.84 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched, while Barley added two wins with 12 innings pitched.
The Bruins’ ERA was well below the national average of 5.20. Bear River had an ERA of 3.42 with 129 total strikeouts.
The Bruins fought hard all season long, and with eight players expected back next year, the playoffs should be within reach for Bear River.
