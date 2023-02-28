Sports Reporter
The 2022-23 high school baseball season is right around the corner and the Bear River Bruins are looking to rebound after a 12-11 overall, 7-8 season last year in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The 2022-23 high school baseball season is right around the corner and the Bear River Bruins are looking to rebound after a 12-11 overall, 7-8 season last year in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL).
The Bruins will have a young team, but they are ready to compete.
“We will be very young as we transition into a new, much tougher league,” head coach Russell Brackett said. “Our enrollment is much smaller than every other team at just over 500 total kids, but we will find a way to compete. Our varsity roster currently has only five upperclassmen (three seniors and two juniors). The rest of the team will be made up of sophomores and freshmen. This may seem scary to some, but I am excited about the quality of character we have coming into the program this year.”
Players to Watch
Senior Dakota Ayestaran, who plays catcher, infield, and sometimes pitches, batted .309 and had 17 hits in 55 at-bats. He pitched in nine games and posted a 2-2 record with a 4.20 ERA.
Jackson Smith is also a catcher, who hit .317 last year while getting 13 hits in 41 at-bats. Smith also drove in eight runs.
Freshman Kaden Nicholls is expected to impact this season and will be an important part of the pitching rotation.
“We will be very young this season, but we will not use that as an excuse, Brackett said. “Our goal is to bond as fast as possible and play for the guy next to us. If we can continue to learn and grind one pitch at a time, we will do well. We preach that wins and losses do not define success. That is defined by your character and approach to the game and your teammates.”
Bear River’s young baseball team will be fun to watch this season. It is always fun to watch a young team grow together. If they bond together fast, they will be highly competitive.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: