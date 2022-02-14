Bear River boys close season on high note
Playoff selections loom for local teams
The Bear River boys’ basketball team closed the regular season on a high note, topping Colfax at home 51-44 on Friday to end the year with back-to-back wins.
Senior Ryan Downs led the Bruins with 17 points. Senior Harrison Alexander added 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Senior Gino Lorenzo pulled down nine rebounds, and senior Micah Patton led the team with four steals.
Alexander led Bear River (11-16, 4-6 Pioneer Valley) during the regular season, averaging 18.3 points per game and 11.8 rebounds per game.
LADY BRUINS DROP FINALE TO COLFAX
Only one team in the Pioneer Valley League has been able to hang with the Bear River girls’ basketball team this season.
On Friday, Colfax reaffirmed that status, taking a 61-46 win at Bear River to claim the regular season title. Colfax also topped Bear River in an earlier meeting this season.
Bear River (20-2, 8-2 Pioneer Valley) will find out their opening round playoff opponent later today. The Bruins will begin tournament play Friday.
