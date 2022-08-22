facebook tracking pixel Bear River bests Kennedy in home opener (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Bear River bests Kennedy in home opener (PHOTO GALLERY)

Bruins beat Cougars 28-18 in first pre-season bout

Elias Funez
  

Bear River High School quarterback Cole Stowers (11) makes a deep pass to a teammate during Friday’s home opening game against the Kennedy Cougars. The Bruins would go on to win the game 28-18.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River’s varsity cheerleaders help get the crowd into the action, cheering on the varsity Bruins before a score in the final seconds of the first half would put them up 14-12 over the Kennedy Cougars.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River senior Joey Knox (8) takes the ball into the end zone for the Bruins’ first score of the season last Friday night against the Kennedy Cougars. Next, the Bruins will face off with El Dorado High School out of Placerville in a non-league game beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bear River High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River’s defensive line closes in on Kennedy’s quarterback for one of a handful of sacks that would occur throughout the night Friday at Bear River High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bear River High School varsity football quarterback Cole Stowers (11) pulls back for a pass during Friday’s game against the Kennedy Cougars. The Bruins would go on to win the game 28-18.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Kennedy Cougars and the Bear River Bruins faced off during Week One of high school football and the first of a handful of pre-season matchups.

