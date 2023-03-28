Bear River Huddles a After Win

 Patrick Nicholls

The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (4-1,1-1) hosted the Union Mine Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon. Bear River won the game 6-3 behind seven hits.

Bear River started things in the bottom of the first inning with Shea Parsons's two-run RBi double to center field, scoring Ben Barley and Kaden Nicholls.