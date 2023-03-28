The Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (4-1,1-1) hosted the Union Mine Diamondbacks Saturday afternoon. Bear River won the game 6-3 behind seven hits.
Bear River started things in the bottom of the first inning with Shea Parsons’s two-run double to center field, scoring Ben Barley and Kaden Nicholls.
Union Mine got on the scoreboard in the top of the third with an Andrew Schurmann home run to left field, but the Bruins still were ahead 2-1 after three innings.
In the bottom of the fourth, Bear River’s Dakota Ayestaran came up with the bases loaded and knocked a three-run single to center field, giving the Bruins a 5-1 lead.
Bear River scored another run in the sixth inning, giving them a 6-1 lead. The Diamondbacks scored two runs in the top of the sixth, but it was not enough as the Bruins took home the victory.
Ayestaran led the Bruins at the plate with three hits and three RBIs. Parsons had one hit and two RBIs.
Ben Barley, Cooper Berry, and Kaden Cavolt had one hit apiece.
Nicholls pitched five innings, striking out nine, while Berry finished the game with two strikeouts.