Sports Reporter
The varsity Bear River Bruins needed one win to make it into the playoffs.
They had that chance Thursday afternoon at home while taking on the Wheatland Pirates on a rainy evening.
If the Bruins were to win, they would have been playoff-bound. Unfortunately, Bear River lost 3-0.
The Pirates got two runs in the third inning from a Lee Hoskins two-run home run to right field to take a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Bruins managed to load the bases with singles for sophomore Ben Barley and senior Jamey Slater. Also, freshman Kaden Nicholls drew a walk.
Senior Dakota Ayestaran came up with the bases and grounded into a double play to end the inning. The game had four double plays; the Bruins grounded into three of them.
The Pirates scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to add an insurance run to take a 3-0 lead.
The Bruins out-hit the Pirates 5-3; Slater, playing his last game as a senior, had two of those hits. Barley went 2-3 in the game, while sophomore Shea Parsons had one hit for Bear River.
Nicholls pitched 4.1 innings for Bear River, allowing two hits, two runs, and five walks, but did strike out seven hitters. Barley came in relief and threw 2.2 innings, giving up one hit, one run, and struck out three batters.
For it to be rainy and wet, it was a clean game in the field; Bear River and Wheatland did not make any errors.
The Bruins had a young team this season, and eight players are expected to return. Bear River will have one sophomore, five juniors, two seniors next year, and whoever comes up from the JV team. Seniors Ayestaran, Slater, David Ezell, and Jackson Smith will all move on.
With a young team that loves playing together, the future is bright for Bear River baseball for the next couple of years.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
