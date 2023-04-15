Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the Bear River Bruins varsity boys baseball team (5-5, 2-4) hosted the Colfax Falcons (12-2, 7-1), and Colfax pulled out a 6-3 victory.
“We’re young; we’re going to make mistakes,” Bruins head coach Russell Brackett said. “We made the same mistakes on Tuesday, and it was a 10-run game compared to 6-3 today. We’re young, so mistakes are going to happen, but at the same time, we got to find a way to fight and come back, and that’s exactly what they did.”
The game was scoreless in the first two innings, but the Falcons put up two runs in the top of the third inning.
The Bruins followed with a run in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran and Bear River trailed 2-1 after three innings.
Colfax scored four more runs and led 6-1 going into the bottom of the seventh.
Bear River’s sophomore Ben Barley started things in the seventh with a single, then junior Kaden Cavolt walked, and after that, Ayestaran singled to load the basses.
With the basses loaded, junior Jacob Fassler reached on an error, and Barley came around to score. The next batter, freshman Kaden Nicholls worked a walk, scoring Cavolt, and the Bruins trailed the Falcons 6-3 with the winning run at the plate.
Sophomore Ian Van Winkle popped out, and sophomore Cooper Berry struck out to end the game.
Despite the mistakes and close calls, the Bruins maintained focus and kept battling.
“Honestly, I don’t teach leadership that way,” Brackett said. “I don’t like to bring the team up. I want them to be those guys, and they did a great job at having continuous energy all game. They didn’t let it slip. That’s just the maturity that’s coming from this game. They’re still young and going to make mistakes, but if they have that character and drive, they’re going to be just fine.”
Barley, Ayestaran, and Nolan Allen all had two hits for the Bruins, while Nicholls added a hit of his own.
Berry started the game for the Bruins and pitched 5.1 gutsy innings—he struck out two batters and gave up five runs, but only one was earned.
“As a sophomore, Cooper wasn’t a starter when we started the season,” Brackett said. “He became a starter. Cooper is one of those tough kids. He’s a bulldog when he gets on the mound. He’s going to come right at you. Cooper’s not going to blow you away; he’s not going to trick you. But he will keep coming at you until you make a mistake and he did an outstanding job. What a great game for him.”
Nicholls pitched the final 1.2 innings to finish the game.