On Wednesday evening, the Bear River Junior Bruins and the Nevada Union junior Miners football teams participated in a four-team scrimmage with the Placer junior Hillmen and the Colfax junior Falcons.
All divisions 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U competed as they prepared for Jamboree at American River College next weekend. The Bruins will have their Jamboree on Saturday, and the Miners will compete on Sunday.
The youth football season starts August 19, with the Miners playing at River Valley and the Bruins hosting Golden Sierra. Games times are 8U-10:00 a.m., 10U-12:00p.m., 12U-2:00 p.m., and 14U-4:00 p.m.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
