Prep volleyball: Bear River roars past Marysville on Senior Night (PHOTO GALLERY)

Bear River head coach Matt MacDonald congratulates a player during the Bruins’ Senior Night win over Marysville a couple years ago.

 File photo

Sports Reporter

The Bear River Bruins varsity girls’ volleyball team had a fantastic season last year, going 20-10 overall and 11-3 in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL). Bear River advanced to the State Playoffs for D-V and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.