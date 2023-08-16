The Bear River Bruins varsity girls’ volleyball team had a fantastic season last year, going 20-10 overall and 11-3 in the Pioneer Valley League (PVL). Bear River advanced to the State Playoffs for D-V and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament.
This upcoming season the Bruins have 15 players on the varsity team, including nine seniors. Returning is sophomore Mya Marsh, an All-League outside hitter who led the Bruins in group kills as a freshman with 340.
“Mya Marsh is a returning League middle blocker that led our team in hitting percentage (.0373) and led the league in blocks (48) last fall,” MacDonald said. “Krissy Kelly, Claire McDaniel, Cass Craig, and Gina Genovese are returning players that will round out our other offensive positions.”
Bear River will also get a lift from two All-League transfers from Forest Lake Christian.
“We are blessed to have two All-League transfers joining us from Forest Lake Christian,” head coach Matt MacDonald said. “Savanah Williams will play the libero position, and Samara Tucker will be one of our primary setters. Our other primary setter is Cleek. She was a big contributor as a sophomore last year and will have a prominent role for our team this year.”
Williams had 426 receptions and 362 diggs last year for Forest Lake Christian, while Tucker had 96 aces and 289 assists.
The Bruins finished 2nd in the PVL last year and will look to take the top spot this upcoming season.
“We finished 2nd in the league last season behind Sutter, “ MacDonald said. “Our team advanced to the State Playoffs for Division 5 in 2022 and was eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the State Tournament. If we work hard and continue to improve, we hope to return to the State tournament again this November.”
