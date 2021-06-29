Barracuda Championship tickets on sale

The Barracuda Championship has announced that ticket sales are open for the 23rd year of the only PGA TOUR event in the Reno/Tahoe region.

This year’s Barracuda Championship returns to Old Greenwood, a Tahoe Mountain Club golf course, Aug. 2 to 8. Preliminary events begin Aug. 2. Play begins Aug. 5.

“We have worked closely with state and local officials to develop a plan that is designed to keep our spectators and the surrounding community safe while also allowing fans to experience the Barracuda Championship and its new home at Old Greenwood,” said Chris Hoff, tournament director of the Barracuda Championship.

Advanced tickets and parking went on sale Tuesday for all four days of the tournament scheduled for Aug. 5 to 8. In order to adhere to event safety guidelines, the tournament will be operating under a limited capacity scenario.

In addition to world class golf, spectators will have the opportunity to experience the tournament at its new home at Old Greenwood.





“The new course really is a spectacular place to watch golf, especially at the caliber of a PGA TOUR event that Barracuda is,” said Hoff. “We are excited to see the fans return and watch some of the best golfers in the world compete in our unique Modified Stableford play format.”

Supported by Neptune Ice, the tournament will have a limited number of military members with proper verification receive complimentary tickets to the 23rd Barracuda Championship tournament on Aug. 5.

Daily grounds tickets, starting at $35, must be purchased in advance; no onsite ticket purchases will be available. For more information on the Barracuda Championship or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.BarracudaChampionship.com .

Source: PR-barracuda