Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon and 5K cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The 26th annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon and 5K has been cancelled.

“We were obviously quite excited to take advantage of the full lake and the beautiful weather this year,” said Event Director Vanessa Hale, who along with other triathlon committee members made the call to cancel this week. “But with COVID-19 happening and the cases continuing to rise in the county, we felt it was in the best interest of the athletes and the community to cancel this year’s event and focus our efforts on fundraising.”

Nevada County had 41 coronavirus cases throughout May, but cases have more than doubled in the month of June.

The September triathlon is a highly popular sporting staple in Nevada County, that brings hundreds of participants and supporters to Cascade Shores for a test of athletic endurance and to celebrate life and empower women.

Annually the event raises around $30,000 for the Barbara Schmidt Millar Foundation, which provides college scholarships for local high school students, free mammograms for women who are uninsured or have limited coverage and aid for other women’s health related causes.

“It’s important to keep that fund going, to support the community,” said Hale. “We hope the athletes that do it for the cause will step up and help out with that.”

Hale said fundraising options for those who would like to continue supporting the cause will be available through the event’s website by mid-July.

“The last two years, athletes have been able to set up their own fundraising pages along with competing in the event,” said Hale. “So, this year it will just be the online fundraising, and we’re working on our website to get that up and going so everyone can make their own individual fundraising page.”

Donations to the support the event and its cause can also be made at http://www.bsmtri.org.

“We want to thank the sponsors and the community’s ongoing support, the residents of Cascade Shores and all of the people who come out and cheer for the athletes each year. It’s such a special event and such a special cause, and especially to remember Barbara for all those friends who started this 26 years ago. We hope the ladies continue to have a healthy summer.”

