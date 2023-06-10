The 52nd annual Optimist Baseball All-Star Game is taking place tomorrow at Army Depot Park in Sacramento. The game is for seniors in the greater Sacramento area to showcase their skills and represent their high schools.
Bear River Bruins senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran will play for the North Small School team. Ayestaran made the All-PVL team and led the Bruins in hitting with a .451 batting average. He also led Bear River in hits 23 and RBIs 14.
Nevada Union Miners senior shortstop Chase Nye will play for the North Large School team. Nye was the All-FVL Offensive MVP; he had a .358 batting average and 29 hits. He also drove in 13 runs and stole ten bases.
The games will take place tomorrow, with the small schools game at 4 p.m. and the large schools game at 5 p.m. at Army Depot Park, 8411 Okinawa St., Sacramento, CA, 95828.
Dakota Ayestaran — Bear River
Edward Winfield — Casa Roble
Santiago Sandoval-Cesena — Center
Steve Cherry — Marysville
Jack Howsley — Marysville
Maddox Marino — Marysville
Micah Bertrand — Valley Christian
Jackson Nichols — Valley Christian
Brandon Doran — Wheatland
Brad Gunter Jr. — Valley Christian
Micah Gunter — Valley Christian
Christian Urial — Valley Christian
Duncan Berseth — Valley Christian
Travis Miller — Mesa Verde
Jamie Groshong — Bella Vista
Anthony Martinez — Del Campo
Quincy Malbrough — Del Oro
Dylan Schmitt — Roseville
Tyler Hutchinson — West Park
Treston Kochhar — West Park
Brent Gallegos — Yuba City
Nathaniel Hurley — Yuba City
Maury Casteneda — Yuba City
Garrett Grubaugh — West Park
Lance Fischer — Roseville