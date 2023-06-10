The 52nd annual Optimist Baseball All-Star Game is taking place tomorrow at Army Depot Park in Sacramento. The game is for seniors in the greater Sacramento area to showcase their skills and represent their high schools.

Bear River Bruins senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran will play for the North Small School team. Ayestaran made the All-PVL team and led the Bruins in hitting with a .451 batting average. He also led Bear River in hits 23 and RBIs 14.