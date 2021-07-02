Auto racing: Sweet, Rossi, DiBenedetto in action on July Fourth weekend

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet (No. 49) is in New Richmond, Wisconsin, this weekend for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cup Series Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway. In his last six races at Cedar Lake, Sweet has won four times. Photo

By Trent Gower/Courtesy of World of Outlaws

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series is about halfway through its 81-race season, and Grass Valley native Brad Sweet is leading the pack as they head down the back stretch.

Through the first 38 races of the 2021 campaign, Sweet has a series best 10 wins, 213 laps led, 17 podium finishes and has held the top post in the overall point standings since March 19.

Sweet’s 10 wins are four more than the next driver (David Gravel, six).

It’s been seven races since Sweet last won, and he will be looking to snap that streak at a track where he’s had a lot of success. The two-time and defending World of Outlaws overall champion is in New Richmond, Wisconsin, this weekend for the Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway. In his last six races at Cedar Lake, Sweet has won four times.

The first feature race was Friday night and was not completed as of press time. Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car for Kasey Kahne Racing, will also be action tonight. The races can be viewed at http://www.dirtvision.com .

Sweet and the rest of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cup Series will be making its way to California in September with races in Chico, Sept. 10-11; Hanford, Sept. 17; and Placerville, Sept. 18.

ROSSI ROLLS INTO OHIO LOOKING FOR 1ST WIN OF SEASON

The IndyCar season is already on the back stretch of its 2021 season with nine races already in the books and just seven left on the schedule.

It’s been a tough season for Nevada City native Alexander Rossi, who drives the No. 27 Honda for Andretti Autosport. He has yet to crack the top five in a race this season and sits in 13th place in the overall point standings. Rossi has been near the front of the pack of late, scoring three seventh-place finishes in his last five races, but overall his season has not been up to his standards.

Associated Press

Despite his struggles this season, Rossi believes he has the team and car capable of winning each weekend.

“I’ve got one of the most talented groups on pit lane, which is why it makes this so painful and frustrating, for all of us. We’ve worked hard to keep the continuity,” Rossi told the Associated Press. “…The motivation is still there, it’s as high if not higher than anyone else on the grid.”

Rossi, who has seven wins in six seasons on the IndyCar circuit, will look to snap his 30-race winless streak at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The race gets started at 9 a.m. on the Fourth of July and will be broadcast by NBC.

Rossi and the IndyCar Series comes to California in September with the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on Sept. 19, and the season finale Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sept. 26.

DIBENEDETTO, NASCAR HEAD TO ROAD AMERICA

Grass Valley native Matt DiBenedetto, along with the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series, will be in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend for the Jockey Made in America 250 at Road America.

With just seven races left on the schedule before playoff races start, DiBenedetto is still looking to clinch a spot in the playoffs. DiBenedetto was one of the 16 drivers to make the 2020 playoffs, but was eliminated heading into the round of 12.

DiBenedetto, who drives the No. 21 Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing, sits in 21st in the overall standings through 19 races this season. Photo

Associated Press

DiBenedetto, who drives the No. 21 Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing, sits in 21st in the overall standings through 19 races this season.

The Jockey Made in America 250 gets rolling at 11:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July and will be broadcast on NBC.

