Auto racing roundup: Sweet stays hot, wins 3rd in a row

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet won the Badger 40 held at Wilmot Raceway in Wisconsin. It was Sweet’s third straight World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series victory and 13th on the season.

By Trent Gower/Courtesy of World of Outlaws

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet continued his hot streak, racing to his third straight World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series win Saturday at the Badger 40 held at Wilmot Raceway in Wisconsin.

Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car for Kasey Kahne Racing, started the race in second and battled pole sitter Logan Schuchart early on before taking the lead on lap 22 and holding on by a slim margin to grab the victory.

“We love coming to Wisconsin,” Sweet said . “The fans here are incredible. They come out and support us at every track, and they come drink beer with us afterwards, too. It’s like a second home.”

Saturday’s win was Sweet’s third in a row in the state of Wisconsin. The two-time and reigning World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Champion also swept the Independence Day Spectacular doubleheader, which was held at Cedar Lake Raceway in Wisconsin.

Sweet has 11 total wins in the state of Wisconsin, making it the winningest state of his World of Outlaws career, according to worldofoutlaws.com .

The victory is also the 13th of the 2021 season for the driver known as The Big Cat. He currently has seven more wins than the next closest driver (David Gravel with six), and holds a 132-point advantage in the overall season standings.

This week is a busy one for Sweet and the rest of the World of Outlaws sprint car drivers. The series starts the week today with the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park in Ohio, which is followed Wednesday by the Joker’s Wild held at the Eldora Speedway in Ohio. Then come the big money races. The first of two King’s Royal races at Eldora Speedway is set for Thursday, featuring a $175,000 payout to the winner. The second $175,000 King’s Royal follows on Saturday.

“We obviously want to win every race, but there’s something about those four or five big-money races that you know can make or break your season,” Sweet said . “You can win one Kings Royal and feel like you had a great season. You can have a great week right there. You can feel like you had an unbelievable season if you win both Kings Royals. We’re in the business to make money just like anyone else. We want to make money. We want to collect the trophies. We want to put our names in the history books. You only get a certain amount of chances for those in a year. We already went to the Jackson Nationals and Huset’s and didn’t win there. That stuff stings a little bit.”

DIBENEDETTTO NOTICES 2ND STRAIGHT TOP 10

NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto earned his fifth top 10 of the season and second in a row with a ninth-place finish at the Quaker State 400 held at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The Grass Valley native qualified 12th and was able to make up three spots to grab his best Cup Series finish since placing fourth at Kansas Speedway May 2.

DiBenedetto, who drives the No. 21 Menards/Quaker State Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing, is currently in 18th place in the overall point standings. The top 16 drivers advance to NASCAR’s postseason. There are five regular season races left before the playoffs start Sept. 5.

Next up for DiBenedetto is the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race gets rolling at noon Sunday and will be broadcast by NBCSN.

