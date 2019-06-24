AUTO RACING: Rossi happy to get win after string of runner ups

Redemption came in many forms for Alexander Rossi this weekend.

The Nevada City native not only endured bad luck at Road America the last three years, but his recent string of bridesmaid results left him and his Andretti Autosport crew hungry for a win.

And win he did. By a smashing 28.4 seconds.

Coming up just short of pole in Saturday’s qualifying, Rossi started alongside youngster Colton Herta in Sunday’s REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR. The goal was to pass the Harding Steinbrenner driver early, find the front, and get to clean air. As the green flag flew, Rossi was on the gas and past Herta by Turn 3, and the gap to second grew ever-wider for the next 55 laps.

“It was probably one of the best race cars I’ve ever had,” Rossi said of his No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS Honda. “We have been quick through the whole season, but we just haven’t really had it come our way as many times as we want, for one reason or another. To come out and be able to do what we did today is a huge testament to the whole organization.”

Rossi led every lap but one around the 14-turn, 4-mile road course and was never challenged in the caution-free race. It was his second win of the season and he closed to within seven points of the Championship lead with seven races remaining. The race behind Rossi was entertaining, with several drivers mixing it up for the packed house in Elkhart Lake, WI. Team Penske’s Will Power came home second, and his teammate Josef Newgarden finished in third.

Rossi had seen three second-place finishes in the past four races, including a near-miss victory at the Indy 500.

“Obviously you don’t want to complain about getting second places because they’re good results,” said Rossi. “But it was just a win that we needed to do. We’ve been there and thereabouts, but the Penske cars were getting the upper hand on us. To be able to go out and win a race the way we did and state our intentions, we’ll regroup the next couple of weeks and come hard again in Toronto.”

The next NTT IndyCar Series race is the Honda Indy Toronto on the streets of Exhibition Place. The race airs live at noon, July 14 on NBCSN.

This article was submitted to The Union by Alexander Rossi Media.