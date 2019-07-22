AUTO RACING: Rossi challenged in Iowa, remains 2nd in points race
IndyCar Points Leaders
Through July 20
1. Josef Newgarden, 487
2. Alexander Rossi, 458
3. Simon Pagenaud, 429
4. Scott Dixon, 389
5. Will Power, 322
6. Takuma Sato, 311
7. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 298
8. Graham Rahal, 290
9. James Hinchcliffe, 279
10. Felix Rosenqvist, 255
11. Sebastien Bourdais, 255
12. Santino Ferrucci, 241
13. Spencer Pigot, 239
14. Colton Herta, 221
15. Marcus Ericsson, 212
16. Marco Andretti, 203
17. Zach Veach, 197
18. Tony Kanaan, 189
19. Ed Jones, 170
20. Matheus Leist, 170
— Associated Press
The Iowa Corn 300 turned out to be a somewhat unusual race weekend for the NTT Data IndyCar Series.
From scorching temperatures and heat advisories on Friday, to thunderstorms and rain delays on Saturday, the fans endured a myriad of weather challenges.
Alexander Rossi, a Nevada City native, had some challenges himself, trying to keep within striking distance of points leader Josef Newgarden. While his No. 27 NAPA Auto Parts Honda wasn’t as fast previous race weekends this year, he came home a solid P6 in the always-eventful bullring of Iowa Speedway.
“Tonight was a (points) hit,” said Rossi. “We knew this was going to be a hard one for us and it was. We got as many points as we could and that kind of become the name of the game from there on. From where we knew we were yesterday; I think the team did a good job of maximizing what we had. This is one of the tracks where we are missing something to the competition.”
The start of the race was delayed four and a half hours due to severe weather, including lightning and heavy rain. The green flag finally waved at 8:45 p.m. With a few yellow flags and a brief red flag for a light shower, Team Penske’s Newgarden came home the winner, with Scott Dixon getting second for Chip Ganassi Racing. Rossi is now 29 points behind Newgarden and still second in the Championship standings.
Next up is the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, where Rossi won last year’s race in convincing fashion. The race will air Sunday on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network at 12:30 p.m.
This article was submitted to The Union by Alexander Rossi Media.
