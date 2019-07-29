AUTO RACING: Grass Valley native Brad Sweet sits atop Sprint Car points standings

After back-to-back runner up finishes in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series points race in 2017 and 2018, Brad Sweet is leading the pack halfway through the season.

“We’ve had a great season so far,” said Sweet, a Grass Valley native. “We want to keep doing what we’re doing, keep winning the big races and hopefully win the points championship.”

The Bear River grad placed third at the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals held at Williams Grove Speedway Saturday and holds an eight point lead over defending Series champ Donny Schatz in the overall season standings. On the year, Sweet has 11 wins, 31 top-fives and 39 top-10s in 44 races entered, according to http://www.worldofoutlaws.com. His 11 wins are the most by any driver in the series this year, and a career high for Sweet in a single season.

“We’re a little more consistent and little more experienced,” said Sweet, who drives the NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 car. “We’re doing a little better job every year. We keep working on improving in the areas where we need to. A lot of it is more experience and the team working together for a couple years now. I think we’re just getting better and better. We’re really honed in on what it takes to win races and making good decisions. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”

Earlier this month, Sweet claimed the biggest prize in World of Outlaws Sprint Car racing history when he won the King’s Royal event at Eldora Speedway and the $175,000 prize that comes with it.

“That was a really big win for us,” said Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing. “Next weekend we go back to the Knoxville Nationals where we won last year.”

Sweet won the 2018 Knoxville Nationals, the Series’ preeminent event, in thrilling fashion as he edged Schatz to win the race and the $150,000 prize.

He said the key to the team’s success this season has been consistency, positivity and experience.

“Really got to control the ups and downs,” Sweet said. “There’s going to be nights where you’re just off a little bit, or make the wrong decision, but as long as everybody stays positive and keeps working toward a common goal — we win together, and we lose together – that’s kind of the goal. Make good decisions, don’t blame anybody — we’re all working hard to try and win races — and know that you won’t be defined by one off night. It’s a long, grinding season and you just want to stay consistent.”

Sweet currently sits atop the point standings with 6,130. Schatz, who has won five-straight points titles and 10 overall, is within striking distance with 6,122 points.

With a slew of races still left on the schedule, Sweet said he isn’t getting too caught up in the points race just yet.

“I try not to chase points,” said Sweet. “It’s nice that we’re in the hunt, you don’t want to be too far behind. And, I do keep an eye on it, but we don’t live and die by the points. We really want to win the big races.”

Sweet said he’s excited about the upcoming Knoxville Nationals as well as the Series’ West Coast swing in September, which will feature races in Chico (Sept. 6-7), Placerville (Sept. 11) and Stockton (Sept. 13).

“We’re looking forward to everything ahead of us,” he said. “We feel like we’ve had a great season to this point and we don’t want to slow down. We feel like if we stay focused on our car and doing what we’re doing, the points will take care of themselves.”

