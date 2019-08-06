AUTO RACING: Brad Sweet earns 12th win of the season

Brad Sweet’s sensational season continues to roll on as the Grass Valley native claimed his 12th World of Outlaws Sprint Car victory of the year.

Sweet, a Bear River graduate, led all 35 laps of the Night Before the Ironman Feature held at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri last Friday.

Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car, grabbed the lead from 10-time series champ Donny Schatz on the first lap and held on the rest of the way. Despite several cautions as well as having to manage his way through lapped traffic, Sweet would not be denied his series-leading 12th win.

For Sweet, it was his first career win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. It was Sweet’s 46th career World Of Outlaws victory.

“Pevely is a really awesome race track,” Sweet told http://www.worldofoutlaws.com. “I remember the first time I came here I was just in awe of the place. I’ve led a lot of laps here. I either stuff it in the fence or we got beat at the end. It’s nice to get the first one out of the way.”

Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, has started 46 events this season, earning a dozen wins, and 31 top-fives. His 12 wins are five more than any other driver on the circuit, and he currently leads the series point standings with 6,414. Schatz, the defending series champ, is two points back with 6,412.

“We’re looking forward to everything ahead of us,” Sweet said in a July 29 interview with The Union. “We’ve had a great season so far. We want to keep doing what we’re doing and keep winning the big races, and hopefully win the points championship.”

Next up for Sweet is the World of Outlaws’ preeminent event, the Knoxville Nationals, held Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.

A year ago, Sweet won the Knoxville Nationals and the $150,000 prize that comes with it.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.