Austin Gilchrist honored with Jim Rogers Award

Austin Gilchrist has been awarded the 2022 Jim Rogers Award.

The award is given in honor of Rogers, who was fatally struck by a vehicle in 2010 while cycling. It’s awarded to a cyclist who shows his love for cycling and good sportsmanship. Gilchrist is the 13th member of the Nevada Union High School mountain bike team to receive the award.

“We chose Austin to be the recipient of the 2022 Jim Rogers Award for his mentorship of other members of the Miners Mountain Bike Team,” said coaches Tyler Zwick and Adian Minty in a news release. “While he had the ability to outpace every member of the team, coaches included, he would frequently be found in various places throughout the riding group. He would be taking the time to support and encourage his fellow team members regardless of their ability. He would also be found passing on bike knowledge and skills for the betterment of everyone.”

