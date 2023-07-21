NASCAR Talladega Trucks Auto Racing

Truck Series driver Matt DiBenedetto celebrates after winning the NASCAR Trucks Chevrolet Silverado 250 auto race Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.

 Butch Dill

LaMarr Fields

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Camping Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania Saturday, for the CRC Brakleen 150. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will compete in the 15th Truck Series race this season at Pocono Raceway.

