Sports Reporter
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Camping Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania Saturday, for the CRC Brakleen 150. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will compete in the 15th Truck Series race this season at Pocono Raceway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Camping Truck Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania Saturday, for the CRC Brakleen 150. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will compete in the 15th Truck Series race this season at Pocono Raceway.
The CRC Brakleen will be over 60 laps at the 2.5-mile-long permanent triangular-shaped track. It will be the 14th annual CRC Brakleen 150 hosted by Pocono Raceway in the history of the series.
DiBenedetto earned his fifth straight top-ten finish in his last race by finishing eighth in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.
DiBenedetto is in eighth place in Camping Truck Series Standings with 389 points.
Cory Heim is first with 530 points, followed by Zane Smith (504), Christian Eckes (450), Grant Enfinger (469), and Carson Enfinger (469) to round out the top five.
The point system works like this; races consist of three stages, with championship implications in each stage. The race winner following the final stage receives 40 points; second-place 35, third-place 34, fourth-place 33; and so on (a 35-to-2 scale). Those finishing 36th to 40th will be awarded one point.
The top ten racers in the standings make the playoffs. After the CRC Brakleen 150, there will be one more race before the playoffs start August 11th.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has raced 14 times, with one top-five finish and eight top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto earned his first career NASCAR win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022.
DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 15 top-ten finishes in his Camping Truck Series career.
He also has seven seasons at the NASCAR Cup Series level, most recently competing for Wood Brothers Racing in the legendary No. 21.
In Cup, DiBenedetto has nine top-five and 31 top-ten finishes in 248 starts, achieving the best second result in the 2019 Bristol Night Race. He also won the NASCAR All-Star Open at Bristol in July 2020.
Tomorrow’s race will be at 9:30 a.m. and televised on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: