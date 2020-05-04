Archer Abby Weir named to All-American Academic team; Prep athletes Jackson, McDaniel receive A. Dale Lackey Scholarship

After years of shining at the junior level, local archer Abby Weir remains on target while navigating the rigors of college.

Weir, a Bear River graduate currently attending University of California, Davis, was named to the All-American Academic Team by USA Archery in April.

“This award, to me, is some of the most influential recognition I have received during my time in collegiate archery,” Weir said in a story on USA Archery’s website. “The goal of receiving All-American Academic not only motivates me to strive toward perfection in archery but also to perform at a high academic level — which is a challenging, but rewarding, balance to maintain. I am honored to be a recipient of this prestigious award and bring glory to my team and UC Davis.”

Weir is one of only nine archers to receive the honor in the Barebow Division.

To receive the distinction, archers are required to have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher through the 2019 fall term and be among the top 25% of their division and class from U.S. National Indoor Championships.

In January, Weir helped the UC Davis Archery club team take second place as a squad at the 2020 NorCal Indoor Archery Collegiate Championships. Weir placed first in the women’s barebow and flight competitions, and joined with Timothy Li to win the mixed team division.

Weir said balancing archery and her school schedule has been difficult, but she is cherishing the experience.

“The biggest way I’ve grown in the last year is learning to become part of a team,” said Weir, who is a team captain this year. “I’ve been a lone archer for most of my career before coming to Davis. It’s been a big adjustment, but I value the growing opportunity and being part of a team. I’ve never been able to spend time with people on a day to day basis that love archery as much as I do. … It’s been a really special experience.”

Weir said she is enjoying her educational journey at UC Davis, where she is studying environmental toxicology.

Local student athletes named A. Dale Lacky Scholarship winners

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section announced the 2020 A. Dale Lacky Scholarship recipients in April with $30,000 in scholarships being awarded to a total of 48 high school student athletes.

The award, named after former Section and State CIF President, A. Dale Lacky, recognizes the top male and female student-athletes within the Section.

Forest Lake Christian’s Amber Jackson was among the $1,000 scholarship recipients, and Bear River’s Grace McDaniel was among those awarded $500.

Jackson competed on FLC’s track and field team all four years, was a member of the soccer and basketball teams three years each and also played on the volleyball team and ran cross country. She was a league MVP twice in soccer, and twice in basketball. She qualified for the state championships three times in track and field. She is also a Sac-Joaquin Section Spirit Award winner. In addition to her athletic abilities, Jackson is an excellent student and volunteers in her community. She plans to attend Oregon State University.

McDaniel ran cross country and track for three years and competed on the Bear River Lady Bruins basketball team for two seasons. She was an all-leaguer twice in cross country and qualified for the Section Championships three times. In track, she won the 2019 league titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. On the basketball court she was a team captain. McDaniel is also an outstanding student and volunteers for various causes in the community.

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section oversees high school athletics for 196 schools and 225,000 students. Its geographic boundaries stretch from Merced in the south, Grass Valley in the North, Napa to the west and the Nevada state line to the east. The Section is the second-largest of California’s 10 athletic sections.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Information source for A. Dale Lackey Scholarship winners came a Sac-Joaquin Section press release.