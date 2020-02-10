America’s top young nordic skiers to compete at ASC Training Center

SODA SPRINGS — More than 400 of the country’s elite cross-country skiers and future Olympic hopefuls ages 14-19 will gather at the Auburn Ski Club Training Center in March to compete in the 2020 U.S. Ski and Snowboard Junior XC National Championships.

Races will be held March 9-14 at the ASC Training Center on Donner Summit, following opening ceremonies March 8 at Squaw Valley Resort, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

“Competing in the Junior National Championships is the pinnacle of success for all of these athletes,” said organizing committee chair Valli Murnane. “For a handful, it is the beginning of a journey to international and Olympic competition.”

Racers from 10 divisions will be vying for Junior National Champion titles in four events: individual classic (March 9), freestyle sprint (March 11), individual skate (March 13), and classic relay (March 14).

There are three racing divisions per gender: U20, U18 and U16. The top finisher in each division will be crowned Junior National Champion. The top team will win the Alaska Cup.

Organizers are working to fill 200 volunteer positions. To sign up and for a detailed schedule, course maps and other event information, visit http://www.xcjuniornationals2020.com.

ASC Training Center is the West Coast’s premier nordic ski, biathlon, snowboard and alpine ski venue with more than 25km of groomed competition courses high in the rugged Sierra Nevada Mountains. Known for its challenging terrain, record snowfall and picturesque location, ASCTC previously hosted Junior Nationals in 1971, 2005, 2009 and 2015.

For more information, visit http://www.asctrainingcenter.org.

Source: ASC Training Center.