AP | AP

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tevin Jones is hit by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

 AP Photo | Ross D. Franklin

Sports Reporter

The Minnesota Vikings released 2013 Nevada Union graduate Tanner Vallejo. He signed with the Vikings on August 13th. Vallejo played in one preseason game for the Vikings and had three tackles.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.