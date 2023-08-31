Sports Reporter
The Minnesota Vikings released 2013 Nevada Union graduate Tanner Vallejo. He signed with the Vikings on August 13th. Vallejo played in one preseason game for the Vikings and had three tackles.
Coming out of Boise State in 2017, Vallejo was a sixth-round selection of the Buffalo Bills.
In his four seasons at Boise State, Vallejo compiled 275 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one interception he returned for a 63-yard touchdown.
Vallejo injured his knee in the preseason of his rookie year with the Bills. He made the roster in 2017 but was waived right before the 2018 season. He was primarily a special teams ace with the Bills and made a career out of it.
The Cleveland Browns claimed Vallejo, and he played one season for them. He was one of the key special teams players. Vallejo was also on the field with the defense for 145 snaps.
After his time in Cleveland, Vallejo moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, but he didn’t make the 53-man roster, and Washington claimed him.
After spending two months in Washington, Vallejo was waived and returned to the Cardinals, where he played for the remainder of 2019 and the following three seasons.
In his career, Vallejo appeared in 82 games, including eight starts. He recorded 114 tackles for the Bills, Browns, Redskins and Cardinals. The former Miner played on 683 defensive snaps and 1,535 with the special teams.
While at Nevada Union, Vallejo compiled 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, All-Metro League selection, and All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
