Cayce Shaw, a Nevada Union graduate in 2015, has signed with the SF Elite Soccer Club. SF Elite competes in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the highest amateur league in the nation. The team is based out of San Francisco. Before playing for SF Elite, Shaw competed in the Golden Gate Women’s Soccer League in the Premier (First) Division.
In SF Elite’s season opener against Davis FC on Saturday, May 13th, Shaw started and played 70 minutes. Unfortunately, SF Elite fell to Davis FC 2-0. However, SF Elite did bounce back this past weekend to beat Battleborn FC 4-1 for their first win of the season.
Shaw was a four-year varsity starter at Nevada Union and a two-time All-Sierra Foothill League selection. Shaw was selected as MVP in her junior year and Most inspirational her senior year. In addition, Shaw won a Student-Athlete award all four years, was Class Valedictorian, and was an AAUW Scholarship recipient.
After her time with the Miners, Shaw attended school at UC Santa Cruz and played soccer for the Banana Slugs. Shaw played in all but two games in four years at UC Santa Cruz.
In four years as a Banana Slug, Shaw scored 18 goals, had eight assists, and had 44 points in 4,458 minutes played.
Shaw was named Division III Independent Offensive Player of The Year her senior year. In addition, Shaw competed in three NCAA Division III postseason in her four years as Banana Slug.
Shaw is in her third year at UC San Francisco, completing her Ph.D. in Neuroscience Rehabilitation.
