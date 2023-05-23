Sports Reporter

Cayce Shaw, a Nevada Union graduate in 2015, has signed with the SF Elite Soccer Club. SF Elite competes in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), the highest amateur league in the nation. The team is based out of San Francisco. Before playing for SF Elite, Shaw competed in the Golden Gate Women’s Soccer League in the Premier (First) Division.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.