ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: O’Looney, American River top Big 8 leader Santa Rosa

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College men’s basketball team faced off with the conference’s top teams last week and came away with split.

On Tuesday, the Beavers fell to Big 8 Conference contender Diablo Valley College, 58-57, but rebounded nicely on Friday by topping conference leader Santa Rosa Junior College, 64-63.

O’Looney, a freshman forward, tallied five points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win over Santa Rosa. He had 11 points and six rebounds against Diablo Valley.

For the season, O’Looney leads the Beavers in rebounding (7.1 per game) and is fourth on the team in scoring (8.9 points per game).

The 6-foot, 7-inch O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf in his senior year at Nevada Union.

American River (10-7, 5-2) concludes the first half of Big 8 Conference play on Tuesday against Sierra College. The Beavers are currently tied for second in conference play with Diablo Valley (12-7, 5-2). Santa Rosa (14-5, 6-1) sits atop the Big 8 standings.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs went 1-1 in conference play last week, losing to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 77-60 on Wednesday and beating Cal Tech, 67-62, on Saturday.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored 14 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers, pulled down seven rebounds and doled out four assists in the win over Cal Tech. Menary was held to just two points in the loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

For the season, Menary leads the team in points per game (14.6), assists per game (3.5) and 3-point percentage (43.1%).

Menary was a standout for the Nevada Union hoops program, playing three-years at the varsity level and helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year at NU.

Redlands (10-5, 3-3) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western Oregon University Wolves dropped a pair of conference games last week, losing to Saint Martin’s University, 71-64, and Seattle Pacific University, 73-51.

Aragon, a freshman forward, came off the bench against Saint Martin’s and scored two points and grabbed two rebounds. She tallied three points and three blocks against Seattle Pacific.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 13 of the Wolves’ games, averaging 3.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season.

Western Oregon (5-10, 2-6) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

