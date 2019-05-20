ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Lowe’s historic run at George Washington comes to an end

While competing at George Washington, Logan Lowe won five tournaments, which is a school record. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 team all four years, was named the Atlantic-10 Golfer of the Year as a junior and won the Atlantic 10 Championship as a senior.

Logan Lowe’s stellar collegiate career came to a close last week.

The 2015 Nevada Union graduate wrapped a decorated and historic four-year run with the George Washington University golf team by competing at the NCAA Regional Tournament at the University of Louisville Golf Club. Lowe shot a 6-over-par 219 and tied for 40th. Needing to finish in the top-10, Lowe will not be advancing to the next round, but leaves behind a legacy at George Washington no other golfer in school history could contend with.

While competing as a Colonial, Lowe won five tournaments, which is a school record. He tied the school record for a round with a 66 as a freshman and went on to break it twice with a 65 his sophomore season and a 64 his junior year. Lowe was named to the All-Atlantic 10 team four times. He was named the Atlantic-10 Golfer of the Year as a junior, and won the Atlantic 10 Championship as a senior. He also holds the top three single-season scoring averages in school history and his 72.22 career average is also a record.

Lowe will graduate cum laude in real estate, according to gwsports.com.

During Lowe’s time at Nevada Union he was a two-time Sierra Foothill League individual champion, a two-time SFL MVP, a four-time All-SFL selection and he won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship in 2014.

