ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Willis, Warriors fall in GSAC semis

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup University women’s basketball team opened the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament with a come-from-behind win over Hope International University, but fell to No. 1 seed and eventual champ Westmont College in the semifinals.

Willis, a junior guard, scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in the, 66-61, victory over Hope International. She then notched a game-high 21 points in the loss to Westmont.

The Warriors (20-11) have a slim chance at an at-large bid for the NAIA Tournament, but won’t know their fate until Sunday when the National Tournament field is announced.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union, Willis was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection as a sophomore.

She went on to be a standout at Sierra College where she was an All-Conference selection and helped the Wolverines make the playoffs in consecutive seasons before transferring to William Jessup.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Luke Cornish, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba City Community College 49ers went 1-2 last week, beating College of Marin and falling to Contra Costa College and Los Medanos College.

Cornish, a sophomore catcher, started all three games, going a combined 3-for-10 from the plate with a double and two RBIs.

For the season, Cornish has played in 13 games, is batting .209 with five RBIs.

During his senior season at Nevada Union, Cornish batted .333 and led the Miners in hits and runs. He was named to the 2018 All-Sierra Foothill League First Team.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate and Yuba relief pitcher Cody Rueckert appeared in two games, throwing an inning in each outing.

Yuba College (6-13) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Bay Valley Conference.

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the No. 21 ranked Lyon College Scots took two of three against Columbia College last week.

Schnitzius, a senior catcher, played the series opener, going 0-for-2 from the plate.

For the season, Schnitzius played in seven games and started six. He’s batting .182 with two RBIs.

During Schnitzius’ time at NU, he was a standout in both football and baseball, earning all-league honors in both sports.

Lyon (17-5) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

College Softball

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Oregon State softball team went 3-2 at the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Arizona last week.

Eason, a senior pitcher, appeared in one game at the tourney, throwing an inning of relief in a loss to Ohio State. Eason allowed one hit and one run while striking out one.

While at Bear River, Eason dominated from the circle during her four-year varsity career. She was 70-21 overall with a 0.86 ERA and 1,002 strikeouts. During her senior year, she went 22-1 and boasted a 0.55 ERA. Eason also batted .482 and had nine home runs her senior year. She was named the Pioneer Valley League MVP three years in a row.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email or call 530-477-4232.