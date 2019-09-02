ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo picked up by Washington; Sweet earns top-5 finishes over Labor Day Weekend

Tanner Vallejo is on the move again.

A day after the Arizona Cardinals released Vallejo, the Washington Redskins announced they had claimed the third-year linebacker off waivers.

Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, was let go by the Cardinals on Sunday to make room for recent waiver signings of their own.

The Redskins are Vallejo’s fourth team since being chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He spent his rookie season with the Bills, playing mostly on special teams. He saw action in 16 total games, helping the Bills go 9-7 and snap a 22-year playoff drought.

After being released by the Bills just before the start of the 2018 season, Vallejo was claimed by the Cleveland Browns. He played in 13 games, including one start and made 27 tackles while playing for Cleveland.

Across his first two seasons in the NFL, Vallejo has 33 total tackles in 29 games played.

During his stint with the Cardinals, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound linebacker, played in three of the team’s preseason games, notching 14 tackles and an interception.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo tallied a school record 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection. Vallejo led the Miners to the playoffs in 2011 and 2012, the last two times NU made it to the postseason.

Vallejo was heavily recruited out of high school and chose Boise State over several Pac-12 options. He played in 42 games, made 275 total tackles and earned multiple all-conference honors in his four-year college career with the Broncos.

AUTO RACING

Sweet races to a pair of top-5 finishes

Brad Sweet, a 2004 Bear River graduate, remains in the hunt for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship after strong showings over the Labor Day Weekend.

The veteran driver grabbed back-to-back top-five finishes at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Washington, and sits in second place in the overall series point standings. Sweet trails reigning series champ Donny Schatz by 26 points.

On Saturday night, Sweet settled for a third place finish after vying for the win for much of the race. Despite several efforts to pass the leader in the late stages of the race, Sweet was unable to get around Logan Schuchart, who won both races over the weekend. Sweet was fifth in Friday night’s race.

In 52 starts this season, Sweet has 46 top-10 finishes, 35 top-fives and a series-high 12 wins, including the Kings Royal.

Sweet drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts car for Kasey Kahne Racing. He has finished second to Schatz in the points race in 2017 and 2018. Sweet has finished in the top six in points every year since 2014.

Sweet and the World of Outlaws series comes to the region this month with feature races in Chico (Friday and Saturday), Placerville (Sept. 11) and Stockton (Sept. 13).

