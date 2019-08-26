ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Sprint car driver Brad Sweet earns top-8 finishes over weekend

Brad Sweet drove to a pair of top-eight finishes over the weekend, and remains in the thick of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series season points race.

Sweet, a Bear River graduate, earned a fifth place finish in Saturday’s feature race, The Brawl at Big Sky Speedway in Shepherd, Montana. He was eighth a day earlier in the feature race at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota.

In 50 starts this season, Sweet has 44 top-10 finishes, 33 top-fives and a series high 12 wins, including the Kings Royal and the $175,000 prize that came with it.

The veteran driver is currently in second place in the points race with 6,902, trailing defending champ Donny Schatz (6,932) by 30 points. David Gravel, who won the race in Montana, is third with 6,826.

Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts car for Kasey Kahne Racing, finished second to Schatz in the points race in 2017 and 2018. He’s finished in the top six in points every year since 2014.

Sweet and the World of Outlaws series comes to the West Coast in September with feature races in Chico (Sept. 6-7), Placerville (Sept. 11) and Stockton (Sept. 13).

