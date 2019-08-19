ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Roenicke leads UniLions to victory; Vallejo chases down Raiders

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, put in a strong effort from the bump, pitching the Uni-President Lions to a much needed win over the Fubon Guardians last Friday.

Roenicke, a right-handed starter, tossed seven innings and allowed three earned runs while striking out seven in the UniLions’ 4-3 victory.

For the year, Roenicke has started 12 games, has a 4-4 overall record and a 3.57 ERA.

The 37 year old is now in his second season with the UniLions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

While at Nevada Union, Roenicke was a three-sport standout (baseball, football, basketball). He was inducted into the Nevada Union Athletics Hall of Fame in April.

After his time at NU, Roenicke played college baseball at UCLA. He was then drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2006 MLB draft. He worked his way into the Majors shortly after and had stints with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins from 2008-2013. From 2014-16, Roenicke bounced around multiple minor league teams in the United States before heading to Mexico to play for the Pericos de Puebla in 2017. He originally signed with the UniLions in February of 2018.

The UniLions are based out of Tainan City, Taiwan. They are 9-20 so far in the second stage of the season and currently sit in last place in the four-team league.

PRO Football

Tanner Vallejo continues to make an impact on the football field, notching four tackles for the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason loss to the Raiders last Thursday.

Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, is in his third season in the NFL and his first with the Cardinals. Through two preseason games, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound linebacker has wrapped up a total of seven tackles, which is third on the team.

The Cardinals claimed Vallejo off waivers from the Cleveland Browns in February. He is one of eight inside linebackers battling for spots in the Cardinals 3-4 defensive scheme. He currently sits behind Jordan Hicks and Joe Walker on the team’s depth chart.

Vallejo, 24, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 draft after a decorated four-year career at Boise State. He spent his rookie season contributing mostly on special teams, helping the Bills to a 9-7 record and a playoff berth. After being released by the Bills just before the start of the 2018 season, Vallejo was claimed by the Cleveland Browns, where he played in 13 games, started one and tallied 27 tackles on defense and special teams.

Across his first two seasons in the NFL, Vallejo has 33 total tackles in 29 games played.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched a school record 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection. Vallejo led the Miners to the playoffs in 2011 and 2012.

