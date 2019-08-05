ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Roenicke leads UniLions to much needed win

With his team mired in a four-game losing streak, Josh Roenicke took the mound and pitched the Uni-President Lions to victory.

Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, tossed six innings, struck out five and allowed three earned runs in a 10-4 victory over the Chinatrust Brothers Elephants on Sunday.

Now in his second year with the UniLions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, Roenicke has 10 starts to his credit this season, going 3-3 overall with a 3.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

In his first season with the UniLions, Roenicke had 26 starts with a 12-10 record, 3.17 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. The hard-throwing right-hander made the 2018 all-star game, had the league’s lowest ERA and won the Gold Glove for his position.

The 36-year-old Roenicke has been playing baseball professionally since 2006, and in his more than a decade-long career as a pitcher has played pro ball in six different countries on four different continents.

Roenicke played college baseball at UCLA and was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 10th round of the 2006 MLB draft. He worked his way into the Majors shortly after and had stints with the Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins from 2008-2013. From 2014-16, Roenicke bounced around multiple minor league teams in the United States before heading to Mexico to play for the Pericos de Puebla in 2017. He originally signed with the UniLions in February of 2018.

The UniLions are based out of Tainan City, Taiwan. They are 6-13 so far in the second stage of the season and currently sit in last place in the four-team league. The UniLions finished the first stage of the CPBL season with a record of 25-34-1.

