ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: O’Looney, American River off to hot start in Big 8

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College men’s basketball team are off to a strong start in conference play.

The Beavers toppled Folsom Lake College, 86-66, on Christmas eve and bested Cosumnes River College, 71-64, last week to improve to 8-5 overall and 3-0 against Big 8 opponents.

O’Looney, a freshman forward, scored seven points and pulled down 12 rebounds, five of which were offensive, in the win over Folsom Lake. In the contest with Cosumnes River, the 6-foot, 7-inch O’Looney poured in 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

For the season, O’Looney leads the Beavers in rebounding (7.4 per game) and is fourth on the team in scoring (8.7 points per game).

American River competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs won their final game of 2019, but opened the new year with a loss.

Redlands knocked off Bethesda University, 97-86, last Tuesday, and fell to Cal Lutheran University, 68-65, Saturday.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored a team-high 19 points in the win over Bethesda. He also doled out six assists and grabbed five rebounds in the victory.

In the contest with Cal Lutheran, Menary tallied 15 points and pulled down five rebounds.

For the season, Menary leads the team in points per game (15.8), assists per game (4.1) and 3-point percentage (52.5%).

Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate and junior wing on the Redlands team, had his season come to an end due to an ACL injury. At the time of his injury, Gary led the Bulldogs in rebounds (6.6 per game) and steals (2.3 per game) and was third on the team in scoring (9.4 points per game).

David and Gary were both standouts for the Nevada Union hoops program, helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. Both earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in their respective senior seasons.

Redlands (8-3, 1-1) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union grad, and the Western Oregon University Wolves split a pair of conference games last week, beating Western Washington University, 73-70, in double overtime and losing to Simon Fraser University, 64-57.

Aragon, a freshman, shined in the overtime win, scoring six of her 10 points in the extra frames. She also pulled down nine rebounds in the contest. It was a season-high in points and rebounds for the 5-foot, 11-inch forward. She tallied eight points and five rebounds in the loss to Simon Fraser.

Western Oregon (4-7, 1-3) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

