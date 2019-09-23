ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Hayden Fay, Bear River alum Austin Baze shine in Sierra’s win

The Sierra College football team captured its first win of the season on Saturday, taking down West Hills College-Coalinga, 69-32, at Homer “Buzz” Ostrom Stadium in Rocklin.

A pair of local alumni played big roles in the win.

Hayden Fay, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, had a huge day as the freshman receiver pulled down four catches for a game-high 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Fay’s touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from Preston Eklund late in the third quarter, and put the Wolverines up, 55-19.

For the season, Fay has six catches for a team-best 204 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 180-pound Fay is averaging 34 yards per catch.

Fay was a three-year varsity starter for the Miners, catching 87 balls for 1,501 yards and 10 touchdowns in 29 games. He was an all-league selection twice.

Sierra linebacker and 2018 Bear River grad Austin Baze was a terror on the defensive side of the ball, wrapping up a game-high 12 tackles, including one for a loss.

Baze, a 6-2, 240-pound sophomore, has 23 tackles, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown on the season.

During Baze’s time at Bear River, he played at the varsity level all four seasons, notching 183 tackles and 11 sacks along the way. He helped the Bruins win two Sac-Joaquin Section Division V titles and was a force on both sides of the ball.

Justin Houlihan, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College Beavers suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, falling to College of San Mateo, 42-10.

Houlihan, a sophomore linebacker, made seven tackles in the loss. For the season, Houlihan is second on the team with 22 tackles.

While at Nevada Union, Houlihan was a three-year varsity starter at middle linebacker, racking up 340 tackles across 33 games. He was an all-league selection three times.

American River (2-1) competes in the CCCAA’s National-NorCal Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.