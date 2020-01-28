ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU grad Aycee Willis returns from injury, helps William Jessup top Arizona Christian

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, returned to action for the William Jessup University women’s basketball team and helped the Warriors knock off conference foe Arizona Christian University, 66-56, Saturday night.

Willis, a junior guard, tallied nine points in her first game back after a thumb injury sidelined her for several contests.

The win was the third in a row in Golden State Athletic Conference play for the Warriors (13-7, 6-3), who currently sit in fourth place in the conference standings. The Master’s University (20-1, 8-1) and Westmont College (15-3, 8-1) are atop the GSAC with Vanguard University (14-3, 7-2) in third place.

For the season, Willis has started 15 of the team’s 20 games and is averaging 10.7 points per game.

During her time at Nevada Union, Willis was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection as a sophomore and helped the Lady Miners win a league title her freshman season.

She went on to be a standout at Sierra College where she was an All-conference selection and helped the Wolverines make the playoffs in consecutive seasons before transferring to William Jessup.

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western Oregon University Wolves took a couple losses last week, falling to conference combatants Northwest Nazarene University, 63-53, and Central Washington University, 70-50.

Aragon, a freshman forward, finished with four points and four rebounds against Northwest Nazarene. She tallied two points and grabbed three rebounds in the bout with Central Washington.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 15 of the Wolves’ games, averaging 3.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season.

Western Oregon (5-12, 2-8) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

Men’s College Basketball

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands men’s basketball team powered past Whittier College, 105-86, Saturday.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored 13 points, dished out six assists, pulled down six rebounds and nabbed two steals in the victory. He was one of five Bulldogs to score in double digits.

Menary and Redlands also faced off with Chapman University last week. They trailed by 11 at halftime and made a spirited comeback, but came up just short, 82-78. Menary notched 15 points, four assists and three rebounds in the loss.

For the season, Menary is averaging a team-high 14.5 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Menary was a standout for the Nevada Union hoops program, playing three-years at the varsity level and helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year at NU.

Redlands (11-6, 4-4) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs are currently tied for third place in conference play with Whittier (9-8, 4-4), Chapman (12-5, 4-4) and Cal Tech (6-11, 4-4). Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (14-3, 6-2) sits atop the standings.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and American River College went 1-1 in conference games last week, topping Sierra College, 60-54, and falling to Sacramento City College, 75-64.

O’Looney, a 6-7 freshman forward, tallied 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss to Sacramento. He had two points and six rebounds in the win over Sierra.

On the season, O’Looney is averaging 8.8 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game.

O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf in his senior year at Nevada Union.

American River (11-8, 6-3) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference. The Beavers are currently in third place behind leader Santa Rosa Junior College (16-5, 8-1) and Diablo Valley College (13-7, 6-2).

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.