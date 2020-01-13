ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Meadow Aragon making an instant impact for Western Oregon

It didn’t take long for Meadow Aragon to work her way into the starting lineup for the Western Oregon University women’s basketball team.

The 2019 Nevada Union graduate had been coming off the bench for the first 12 games of her freshman season, but got the start in the Wolves’ home bout against Montana State University on Saturday. The 5-foot, 11-inch Aragon scored five points and pulled down five rebounds in 21 minutes of play to help Western Oregon earn a 64-56 victory.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 13 of the Wolves’ games, averaging 3.2 points per game and 3.5 rebounds. Her best game of the season, so far, came Jan. 2 when she scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 73-70, double overtime win over Western Washington University.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season. Aragon averaged 19.8 points per game to go with 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two blocks in her final season at NU. She was also an all-leaguer in volleyball for the Lady Miners.

Western Oregon (5-8, 2-4) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of conference games last week, beating University of La Verne, 80-58, and falling to Pomona-Pitzer, 86-74.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored 17 points and had two blocks in the win over La Verne, and tallied 11 points and five rebounds against Pomona-Pitzer.

For the season, Menary leads the team in points per game (15.7), assists per game (3.8) and 3-point percentage (49.1%).

Menary was a standout for the Nevada Union hoops program, playing three-years at the varsity level and helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year at NU.

Redlands (9-4, 2-2) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College men’s basketball team went 1-1 in conference play last week, topping San Joaquin Delta College, 82-77, and losing to Modesto Junior College, 89-65.

O’Looney, a freshman forward, scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds in the win over San Joaquin Delta. In the loss to Modesto, O’Looney accounted for 12 points and five rebounds.

For the season, O’Looney leads the Beavers in rebounding (7.2 per game) and is fourth on the team in scoring (nine points per game).

O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf in his senior year at Nevada Union.

American River (9-6, 4-1) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

