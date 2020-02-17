ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Danny Gratten makes impact for Montevallo

Danny Gratten, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Montevallo Falcons lacrosse team are off to a solid start in the 2020 season after grabbing wins in two of their first three games.

Gratten, a sophomore long pole defender, made his presence felt in Montevallo’s 19-12 victory over Mars Hill University. Competing on a snowy field, Gratten got his first collegiate start, notched several ground ball pickups, forced multiple turnovers and tallied one interception. Gratten was also strong in Montevallo’s 13-6 win over Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University.

While in high school, Gratten was a key member of the local Gold Country Stampede club team that went 17-1 and claimed the 2018 Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association championship.

Montevallo (2-1) is an NCAA Division III school which competes in the Great Lakes Valley East Conference.

Men’s College Basketball

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs pushed their win streak to six straight after topping conference foes Chapman University, 87-81, and California Institute of Technology, 92-75, last week.

Menary, a senior forward, tallied a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Caltech. He scored 15 points and pulled down six rebounds in the victory over Chapman.

For the season, Menary leads the Bulldogs in points per game (14.1), assists per game (3.2) and blocks per game (1.1).

Menary was a standout athlete during his time at Nevada Union, playing three-years of varsity basketball and helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year.

Redlands (16-6, 9-4) is a NCAA Division III school which competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Redlands is tied for second place in the SCIAC standings with Occidental (15-5, 9-4) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (17-5, 9-4). Pomona-Pitzer (17-5, 11-3) is atop the standings.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River Beavers lost both their games last week, falling to conference foes San Joaquin Delta College, 80-66, and Diablo Valley College, 83-72.

O’Looney, a freshman forward, started the contest with San Joaquin Delta and scored nine points to go with five rebounds.

On the season, O’Looney is averaging 8.7 points per game and 7.2 rebounds.

O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf in his senior year at Nevada Union.

American River (12-12, 7-7) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

Women’s College Basketball

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors won their only game last week, knocking off Menlo College, 94-73.

Willis, a junior guard, scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds in the victory.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.4 points per game and 4.4 rebounds.

During her time at Nevada Union, Willis was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection as a sophomore.

She went on to be a standout at Sierra College where she was an All-Conference selection and helped the Wolverines make the playoffs in consecutive seasons before transferring to William Jessup.

William Jessup (16-9, 9-5) is a NAIA school which competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western Oregon University Wolves dropped both their conference contests last week, falling to Saint Martin’s University, 62-59, and Seattle Pacific University, 55-53.

Aragon, a freshman forward, was in the starting lineup for both games. She tallied nine points and six rebounds against Saint Martin’s, and had nine points and seven rebounds against Seattle Pacific.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 21 of the Wolves’ games with seven starts. She’s averaging 4.3 points per game and 3.9 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season.

Western Oregon (5-18, 2-14) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the No. 21 Lyon College Scots went 2-3 last week, beating Texas A&M-Texarkana in a stand alone game, and nabbing one win from a four-game series with No. 12 Louisiana State University, Shreveport.

Schnitzius, a senior catcher, started two of the five games, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a single at the plate.

For the season, Schnitzius has started four games and is 1-for-7 with a run scored and two RBIs.

During Schnitzius’ time at NU, he was a standout in both football and baseball, earning all-league honors in both sports.

Lyon (8-3) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

Luke Cornish, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba City Community College 49ers split their two contests last week, falling to Folsom Lake College, 9-6, and topping Shasta, 7-0.

Cornish, a sophomore catcher, went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in the bout with Folsom Lake. He did not play in the game vs. Shasta.

For the season, Cornish has played in seven games, is batting .173 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Yuba teammate and fellow NU grad, Cody Rueckert pitched two innings in the loss to Folsom Lake, allowing three hits and two earned runs.

For the season, Ruekert has appeared in six games and thrown 10.1 innings.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email or call 530-477-4232.