ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Bekah McGill helps Sierra extend win streak

The Sierra College women’s volleyball team extended its win streak to eight in a row last week, topping Santa Rosa Junior College and American River College.

Playing a big role for the Wolverines was Bekah McGill, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, who led Sierra in assists in both contests. The freshman setter doled out 27 assists against Santa Rosa, and dished out 32 against American River. She also notched 18 digs across the two matches.

For the season, McGill leads the Wolverines in assists with 579. She’s also fifth on the team in digs with 153.

The win against American River was especially important as it pulled the Wolverines into a tie with the Beavers for first place in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference with just one game left on the schedule.

Danica Minard, a 2018 Nevada Union grad and sophomore on the American River team, tallied three kills in the loss to Sierra. Minard is sixth on her team in kills this season with 128.

Sierra (20-7, 13-2) closes the regular season against San Joaquin Delta College today. American River (21-7, 13-2) wraps up the season with a bout against Modesto Junior College today.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Sierra College Wolverines wrapped up the regular season with a convincing win over College of the Siskiyous, 28-2, on Saturday.

Sierra linebacker Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River grad, tallied three tackles and a fumble recovery in the win. The 6-2, 240-pound sophomore is tied for second on the team in tackles this season with 56. He also has 5.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

Wolverine teammate Hayden Fay, a 2018 Nevada Union grad, also saw action in the game. The 6-2, 180-pound freshman receiver caught one pass for seven yards and returned a kickoff 23 yards.

For the season, Fay has eight catches for 217 yards and one touchdown. He also averages 19.1 yards per kick return with a long of 34.

With the win, Sierra improves to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in CCCAA NorCal Conference play. Next up for the Wolverines is the NorCal Grizzly Bowl against Laney College.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs won a pair of games last week, topping Luther College (Iowa), 87-62, and Southwestern University (Texas), 87-70.

Menary, a senior forward, tallied an impressive double-double in the win over Southwestern, scoring a game-high 29 points to go with 13 rebounds. Menary was hot from 3-point range as well, hitting on 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

In the win over Luther, Menary tallied a game-high 15 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Menary’s brother and Redlands teammate Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, was also in the starting lineup for both games. The junior contributed 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in the win over Southwestern. Gary notched eight points, seven rebounds and four steals against Luther.

Redlands (3-1) is NCAA Division III school which plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup Warriors claimed victory in their only contest last week, beating Pacific Union College, 80-47.

Willis, a junior guard, scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win.

William Jessup (3-1) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school which competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.