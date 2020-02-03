ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Aycee Willis helps William Jessup extend win streak

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup University women’s basketball team earned a pair of conference wins last week, topping Life Pacific University, 74-53, and Hope International University, 77-60.

Willis, a junior guard, led the way in the victory over Life Pacific, scoring a season-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. Willis tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the contest with Hope International.

Since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined her for several games, Willis is averaging 15.6 points per game and seven rebounds.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.7 points per game and 4.5 rebounds. She’s scored 20 or more points three times.

During her time at Nevada Union, Willis was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection as a sophomore.

She went on to be a standout at Sierra College where she was an All-Conference selection and helped the Wolverines make the playoffs in consecutive seasons before transferring to William Jessup.

William Jessup (15-7, 8-3) has now won five straight in Golden State Athletic Conference play and sits in fourth place behind leaders The Master’s University (22-1, 10-1) and Westmont College (17-3, 10-1), and third place Vanguard University (16-3, 8-2).

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western Oregon University Wolves suffered a pair of conference losses last week, coming up short against Simon Fraser University, 68-59, and Western Washington University, 61-57.

Aragon, a freshman forward, was in the starting lineup against Simon Fraser and led her team with 12 points and six rebounds. She notched seven points and five rebounds in the loss to Western Washington.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 19 of the Wolves’ games with three starts. She’s averaging 3.7 points per game and 3.5 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season.

Western Oregon (5-14, 2-10) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

Men’s College Basketball

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs cruised to a 100-61 victory over California Lutheran University on Saturday.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds in the win.

For the season, Menary is averaging a team-high 14.4 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Menary was a standout for the Miners, playing three-years of varsity basketball and helping NU reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year.

Redlands (12-6, 5-4) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River Beavers split a pair of conference games last week, topping Folsom Lake College, 70-67, and losing to Cosumnes River College, 75-64.

O’Looney, a 6-7 freshman forward, scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds, notched four blocks and doled out three assists in the win over Folsom Lake.

On the season, O’Looney is averaging 8.8 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game.

O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf in his senior year at Nevada Union.

American River (12-9, 7-4) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Lyon College Scots opened their season with a three-game sweep of No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

Schnitzius, a senior catcher, started the opener, going 0-and-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a walk.

During his junior year at Lyon, Schnitzius played in 26 games with 21 starts. He batted .315 with 28 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run.

During Schnitzius’ time at NU, he was a standout in both football and baseball, earning all-league honors in both sports.

No. 21 Lyon (3-0) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

