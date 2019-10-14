ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union, Bear River volleyball alumni shine at next level

Volleyball is strong in the foothills as the local high schools regularly churn out highly successful teams which make deep playoff runs on an annual basis. It’s no wonder those teams produce players who make immediate impacts for their college teams.

Here’s a look at some of the local volleyball alumni competing at the next level:

The Sierra College women’s volleyball team has been on a roll of late, winning six straight including a straight set victory over conference foe Sacramento City College, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15, last week.

Bekah McGill, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, has played a big role in the team’s success. In the win over Sacramento City, McGill led the team in assists with 16. She also tallied four digs in the contest.

For the season, the freshman setter has played in all 17 of Sierra’s matches and leads the team in assists with 323. She’s also fifth on the team in digs with 82.

While at Nevada Union, McGill was a three-year varsity player and a team-captain in her junior and senior seasons. She helped the Lady Miners reach the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs all three years she was on varsity. McGill was also a two-time all-league selection.

Sierra competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference. Next up for the McGill and the Wolverines (12-5, 5-0 Big 8) is a matchup with American River College on Wednesday.

When McGill lines up against American River she will see a familiar face on the other side of the net.

Danica Minard, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate and former teammate of McGill’s, competes for the Beavers and has helped them reel off six straight wins, including a pair of victories at the Cabrillo Classic Saturday.

Minard, a sophomore, tallied nine kills and five digs across the two matches.

For the season, Minard has played in 17 of American River’s 18 matches and is fifth on the team in kills with 75.

While at Nevada Union, Minard was a two-year varsity standout who helped the Lady Miners reach the playoffs in both her junior and senior seasons.

In her freshman season with American River, she played in 32 matches, tallied 129 kills and helped the Beavers win the California State Championship.

American River (12-6, 4-1) also competes in the CCCAA’s Big 8 Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights won two of four matches last week, knocking off East Mennonite University and St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and falling to University of Mary Washington, and Washington and Lee University.

Rath, a junior outside hitter, tallied 47 kills and 34 digs across the four matches. Her best showing came in the win against East Mennonite, when she notched a match-high 21 kills to go with six digs.

For the season, Rath leads the team in kills with 200.

While at Bear River, Rath was a four-year varsity player. She was a freshman on the Lady Bruins’ 2012 Sac-Joaquin Section championship team, and as a senior led the team to a Pioneer Valley League title. She was named the league MVP in 2015.

Southern Virginia (13-8) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Massachusetts, Boston volleyball team went 1-2 last week.

Cook, a junior setter, played in two of the three matches and tallied 9 assists to go with five digs in limited action.

Cook was a standout during her time at Nevada Union and later at Sierra College, where she was a two-year starter at setter and helped the Wolverines win back-to-back Big 8 Conference titles.

The University of Massachusetts, Boston is a Division III school which competes in the Little East Conference. The Beacons are 5-16 this season.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.