ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Menary, Redlands extend win streak to 8

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Men’s basketball team continued their late season surge, topping a pair of conference foes and extending their win streak to eight straight last week.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, and the Bulldogs edged past Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 82-80, Wednesday and topped Whittier College, 105-90, Saturday to move into second place in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with one game left before the conference tourney.

In the contest with Whittier, Menary scored 26 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and doled out six assists. He was 11-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in the contest.

Menary tallied eight points, five assists and three steals in the victory over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

For the season, Menary leads the Bulldogs in points per game (14.3), assists per game (3.4) and blocks per game (1.1). Since joining the Redlands basketball team, Menary has played in 96 games with 72 starts. He’s averaged 13.4 points per game, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists across his collegiate career so far.

Menary was a standout athlete while at Nevada Union, playing three-years of varsity basketball and helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year.

Redlands (18-6, 11-4 SCIAC) has its regular season finale and senior night game tonight against the University of La Verne. The Bulldogs tipoff the SCIAC Tournament Friday.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River Beavers closed the season with a pair of losses, falling to Sierra College and Santa Rosa Junior College.

O’Looney, a freshman forward, was in the starting lineup against Santa Rosa and scored 10 points to go with five rebounds.

For the season, O’Looney started 15 of the 26 games he played in. He averaged 8.2 points per game and 7.2 rebounds.

During his senior year at Nevada Union, O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf.

American River (12-14, 7-9) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

Women’s College Basketball

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup University Warriors split a pair of conference games last week, topping San Diego Christian College, 73-43, and falling to No. 6 ranked Vanguard University, 70-57.

Willis, a junior guard, scored 13 points in the win over San Diego Christian, and tallied nine points against Vanguard.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.4 points per game and 4.2 rebounds.

During her time at Nevada Union, Willis was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection as a sophomore.

She went on to be a standout at Sierra College where she was an All-Conference selection and helped the Wolverines make the playoffs in consecutive seasons before transferring to William Jessup.

William Jessup (17-10, 10-6) is a NAIA school which competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western Oregon University Wolves lost both their conference bouts last week, falling to Central Washington University, 70-46, and Northwest Nazarene University, 82-62.

Aragon, a freshman forward, was in the starting lineup for both contests, netting seven points against Northwest Nazarene and two points against Central Washington.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 25 of the Wolves’ games with nine starts. She’s averaging 4.3 points per game and 3.8 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season.

Western Oregon (5-20, 2-16) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Luke Cornish, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the Yuba City Community College 49ers went 1-2 last week, beating College of Siskiyous and falling to Cosumnes River College and Sierra College.

Cornish, a sophomore catcher, started the games against Siskiyous and Cosumnes River, going a combined 2-for-6 from the plate with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two walks.

For the season, Cornish has played in nine games, is batting .207 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

During his senior season at Nevada Union, Cornish batted .333 and led the Miners in hits and runs. He was named to the 2018 All-Sierra Foothill League First Team.

Yuba College (4-11) competes in the CCCAA’s Bay Valley Conference.

Lacrosse

Danny Gratten, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, and the Montevallo University (Alabama) lacrosse team topped Lewis University, 11-9, in their conference opener last week.

Gratten, a sophomore long pole defender, caused a turnover in the win.

While in high school, Gratten was a key member of the Gold Country Stampede varsity team that went 17-1 and claimed the 2018 Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association championship.

Montevallo (3-1, 1-0) is an NCAA Division III school which competes in the Great Lakes Valley East Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email or call 530-477-4232.