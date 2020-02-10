ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Menary, Bulldogs hit stride in conference play

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands men’s basketball team have reeled off four straight wins and are charging up the conference standings.

With wins over conference contenders Occidental College, 85-60, and Pomona-Pitzer, 94-77, last week, the Redlands Bulldogs sit in a tie for third place in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and are just 1 ½ games back of the leaders.

Menary, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored 14 points, pulled down four assists and dished out two assists in Saturday’s win over Pomona-Pitzer. He scored five points in the blowout win over Occidental.

For the season, Menary leads the Bulldogs in points per game (13.9), assists per game (3.3) and blocks per game (1.1).

Menary was a standout athlete during his time at Nevada Union, playing three-years of varsity basketball and helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. He earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in both basketball and volleyball his senior year.

Redlands (14-6, 7-4) is currently tied with Occidental (13-5, 7-4) for third place in the SCIAC behind leaders Pomona-Pitzer (15-5, 9-3) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (17-4, 9-3). The Bulldogs have five games left on their schedule before the SCIAC Tournament Feb. 28.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River Beavers dropped their only game last week, falling to Modesto Junior College, 94-79.

O’Looney, a 6-7 freshman forward, notched seven rebounds and three points in the game.

On the season, O’Looney is averaging 8.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds.

O’Looney was an All-Foothill Valley League selection in both basketball and golf in his senior year at Nevada Union.

American River (12-10, 7-5) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

Women’s College Basketball

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup University women’s basketball team struggled against a pair of top-ranked teams last week.

The Warriors dropped games against No. 3 Master’s University, 75-45, and No. 4 Westmont College, 74-66.

Willis, a junior guard, scored 14 points and had two steals in the contest with Westmont. She finished with two points, six rebounds and three assists against Master’s.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds.

During her time at Nevada Union, Willis was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection as a sophomore.

She went on to be a standout at Sierra College where she was an All-Conference selection and helped the Wolverines make the playoffs in consecutive seasons before transferring to William Jessup.

William Jessup (15-9, 8-5) is a NAIA school which competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western Oregon University Wolves lost both their conference bouts last week, falling to Concordia University, 83-73, and Montana State University, Billings, 87-75.

Aragon, a freshman forward, was in the starting lineup for both games. She notched four points and six rebounds against Concordia, and had six points and five rebounds against Montana State.

For the season, Aragon has played in all 21 of the Wolves’ games with five starts. She’s averaging 3.9 points per game and 3.7 rebounds.

While at Nevada Union Aragon was a four-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs three times. She was an all-league selection as a sophomore and a junior, and was named the Foothill Valley League co-MVP her senior season.

Western Oregon (5-16, 2-12) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Andrew Schnitzius, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and Lyon College Scots earned a three-game sweep against University of St. Francis (Illinois) last week.

Schnitzius, a senior catcher, started the series opener, going 0-for-1 with a walk.

During his junior year at Lyon, Schnitzius played in 26 games with 21 starts. He batted .315 with 28 RBIs, eight doubles and a home run.

During Schnitzius’ time at NU, he was a standout in both football and baseball, earning all-league honors in both sports.

Lyon (6-0) is a NAIA school which competes in the American Midwest Conference.

