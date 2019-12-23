ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Menary brothers, Redlands off to strong start

The University of Redlands Men’s basketball team is off to a 7-2 start, and the Menary brothers are a big reason for the Bulldogs’ early season success.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, leads the team in points per game (15.8), assists per game (4.1) and 3-point percentage (55.9%). Gary Menary, a 2017 NU graduate, leads the Bulldogs in rebounds per game (6.6), steals per game (2.3) and is third on the team in points per game (9.4).

This past week, the Bulldogs continued their winning ways and knocked off University of California, Santa Cruz, 61-49, and Simpson College, 87-75.

David, a 6-foot, 5-inch senior forward, scored six points, doled out six assists and had two blocks in the win over Santa Cruz. He tallied seven points and four assists in the contest with Simpson. Gary, a 6-foot, 3-inch junior wing, had seven points, six rebounds and four assists against Santa Cruz. He notched 11 points and nine rebounds in the victory over Simpson.

David and Gary were both standouts for the Nevada Union hoops program, helping the Miners reach the playoffs in the 2015-16 season. Both earned All-Sierra Foothill League First Team honors in their respective senior seasons.

Redlands is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O’Looney, a 2019 Nevada Union graduate, and the American River College Beavers split a pair of games last week, topping Sacramento City College, 78-67, and falling to Columbia College, 84-66.

O’Looney, a freshman forward, scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds in the win over Sacramento. He tallied two points and five rebounds in the loss to Columbia.

For the season, O’Looney is averaging 8.1 points and seven rebounds per game.

American River (6-5) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Big 8 Conference.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Aycee Willis, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup Warriors won a pair of games last week, beating Simpson University, 76-62, and CSU Maritime Academy, 66-52.

Willis, a junior guard, scored eight points in the win over Maritime Academy, and tallied four points to go with four rebounds in the contest with Simpson.

For the season, Willis is averaging 11.6 points per game and 3.9 rebounds.

William Jessup (9-4) is a NAIA school which competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Meadow Aragon, a 2019 Nevada Union grad, and the Western Oregon University Wolves won their only official game last week, beating Corban College, 59-56.

Aragon, a freshman forward, came off the bench and scored five points and grabbed four rebounds in the win over Corban.

The Wolves also played Boise State in an exhibition game last week.

Western Oregon (3-6) is a Division II school which competes in the Greater Northwest Athletic Conference.

