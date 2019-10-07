ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River, NU alumni help power Sierra to 3rd win in a row

The Sierra College football team powered past Sacramento City College on Saturday, helping the Wolverines to their third straight win were some local alumni.

Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River graduate, made an impact on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 240-pound, sophomore linebacker notched eight tackles including a sack which resulted in a 13-yard loss.

For the season, Baze is second on the team with 36 tackles. He also has two sacks and a fumble recovery which he took back for a touchdown.

Making his presence felt on special teams was 2018 Nevada Union graduate Hayden Fay. The 6-2, 180-pound freshman receiver didn’t catch a ball in the game, but tallied 64 yards in kick returns.

On the year, Fay has six catches for 204 yards and a touchdown from his receiver position. As a kick returner he’s averaging 22.5 yards per return with a long of 34. Fay is second on the team in all-purpose yards with 402.

Also getting in on the action was freshman defensive lineman Trae Nix, a 2019 Bear River graduate, who made his first tackle of the season.

Nix was a standout on both the offensive and defensive lines during his time at Bear River. The two-time All-Pioneer Valley League selection helped the Bruins win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title in 2017 and reach a second straight championship game in 2018. Across his two seasons as a varsity starter, he was a leader from his center position on offense, and wrapped up 104 tackles and 10 sacks from his defensive line position.

During Baze’s time at Bear River, he played at the varsity level all four seasons, notching 183 tackles and 11 sacks along the way. He helped the Bruins win two Section titles (2014, 2017) and was a force on both sides of the ball. As a fullback with the Bruins, Baze ran for 1,544 yards and 30 touchdowns on 251 carries.

Fay was a three-year varsity starter for the Miners, earning All-Sierra Foothill League honors as a receiver his junior season and as a defensive back his senior season. During his three varsity seasons at NU, Fay pulled down 87 catches for 1,501 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Wolverines (3-2) have a bye next week, then kickoff conference play against Shasta College (5-0) Oct. 19.

Sierra College competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s National-NorCal Conference along with with American River College (3-2), Butte College (3-2), Feather River College (0-5), College of the Siskiyous (0-5) and Shasta.

Also on the college gridiron, 2018 Nevada Union graduate Justin Houlihan helped the Beavers get back to their winning ways with a 9-3 victory over Fresno City College Saturday.

Houlihan, a 6-foot, 225-pound, sophomore linebacker, tallied a team-high six tackles in the win.

For the season, Houlihan is tied for the team lead in tackles with 40.

While at Nevada Union, Houlihan was a three-year varsity starter at middle linebacker, racking up 340 tackles across 33 games. He was an All-SFL selection three times.

American River (3-2) has a bye this week, and gets back to work with a conference matchup against Siskiyous Oct. 19.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.