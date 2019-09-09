ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River grad Kaely Rath leads Southern Virginia University to tourney title

Kaely Rath and the Southern Virginia University Knights powered past the competition at the Washington and Lee Invitational over the weekend and took home the tourney championship.

After dropping their first match of the tourney, the Knights beat Gettysburg in straight sets and followed that with a five-set victory over host Washington and Lee University to claim the tourney trophy.

Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, impressed all tournament, leading her team in kills each match. The junior outside hitter tallied 55 kills across the three contests and was named the tourney MVP.

For the season, Rath leads her team in kills (121) and hitting percentage (.241).

Southern Virginia (5-3) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

While at Bear River, Rath was a four-year varsity player. She was on the Lady Bruins’ 2012 Sac-Joaquin Section championship team as a freshman, and as a senior led the team to a Pioneer Valley League title. She was named the league MVP in 2015.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The junior college football season got rolling over the weekend with several local alumni suiting up and making their presence known on the gridiron.

Justin Houlihan, a 2018 Nevada Union graduate, helped the American River College Beavers earn a 27-0 victory over Sacramento City College.

The 6-foot, 225-pound, sophomore linebacker, made six tackles in the win.

While at Nevada Union, Houlihan was a three-year starter at middle linebacker, racking up 340 tackles across 33 varsity games.

American River (1-0) competes in the California Community College Athletic Association’s National-NorCal Conference.

Austin Baze, a 2018 Bear River graduate, made a big impact for Sierra College in its contest with City College of San Francisco.

The 6-2, 240-pound linebacker wrapped up six tackles and recovered a fumble he took 81 yards for a touchdown.

Baze’s scoop and score in the third quarter started off a second half rally for Sierra. The Wolverines trailed 30-0 at halftime, and made a late charge, but in the end fell, 37-29.

During Baze’s time at Bear River, he played at the varsity level all four seasons, notching 183 tackles and 11 sacks along the way. He helped the Bruins win two Sac-Joaquin Section Division V titles and was a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

Nevada Union graduate Hayden Fay (2018) made his debut with Sierra Saturday. The freshman receiver caught one ball for 23 yards.

Fay was a three-year varsity starter for the Miners, catching 87 balls for 1,501 yards and 10 touchdowns in 29 games.

Sierra College (0-1) competes in the CCCAA’s National-NorCal Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.